Playing to a scoreless tie in the opening half, it took only a little while before Tenino finally got on the board against Onalaska in a 2-0 win Thursday evening. The Beavers (2-0) pressed the attack, and nearly put a few goals on the board in the first half, but to no avail. Tenino head coach Kevin Schultz went out of his way to compliment the Loggers defense, singling out keeper Alex Cleveland-Barrera, in particular.