"Just be an American:" Reflecting on 9/11 at the Pentagon

The first two hours of that morning in the Pentagon were quite normal. As a Navy lieutenant commander, I was the operations officer for the 24/7 intelligence “Alert Center” within the National Military Joint Intelligence Center (NMJIC).1 After a year of serving as a watch officer on one of the five teams, I had moved up to managing the day-to-day operations of the intelligence hub. It was a duty I loved: I worked with good people, had an intensely interesting view on the world, and believed in the mission. The Alert Center was connected to the around-the-clock watch teams at the White House Situation Room, all the “three-letter” intelligence agencies, the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD), the military services and combatant commands, State Department’s Ops Center, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO