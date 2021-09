What do you do in September and October in the vegetable garden? Harvest, plant a few short season cool vegetables, but for me it is time to plan a new raised garden. Last year, I thought I’d wait until spring and the whole season flew by so fast, I didn’t have time to get my raised beds ready or even built. So, this year, I just bought two raised beds made of metal. This is only one choice. You can use plastic crates or wood (not chemically treated), old livestock cisterns, planter boxes – anything you can fit a plant into is probably fair game.

GARDENING ・ 3 DAYS AGO