Cornell uses mother-in-law’s Save Our Homes benefit to pay half the property taxes of his neighbors

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 2019, Alachua County Commissioners Ken Cornell and Robert “Hutch” Hutchinson accused then-Alachua County Property Appraiser Ed Crapo of under-assessing high-dollar properties in Alachua County. It turns out that while Cornell was complaining that some people aren’t paying enough in property taxes, Cornell himself was taking full advantage of his real estate and accounting knowledge to pay half the taxes of his neighbors.

