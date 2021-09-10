Cornell uses mother-in-law’s Save Our Homes benefit to pay half the property taxes of his neighbors

In response to a Chair letter from Alachua County Commission Chair Ken Cornell asking UF and Santa Fe College (SF) to require masks on their campuses, UF President Kent Fuchs responded, “Unfortunately, we do not read the State University System policymaking environment the way you describe in your letter. The university does not currently have the authority to take the actions you recommend. However, my colleagues and I will continue to strongly encourage masks indoors on campus until conditions improve sufficiently.”

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO