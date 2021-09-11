Cavaliers to sign Denzel Valentine to two-year deal

Denzel Valentine spent the first five years of his NBA career in Chicago. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers are signing swingman Denzel Valentine to a two-year contract, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer tweets.

Valentine’s interest in Cleveland had previously been reported.

Valentine, 27, spent the first five years of his NBA career in Chicago. He had a promising 2017-18 season (10.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.2 APG, .386 3PT%), but missed all of the ’18-19 campaign due to an ankle injury and has provided inconsistent production since that point.

The news that Cleveland is bringing in Valentine coincides with the Cavaliers deciding to waive Damyean Dotson. He’ll compete for minutes at the shooting guard and small forward spots.