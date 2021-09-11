CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show Returns, Live in Tamiami Park, Miami, FL.

Times Union
 7 days ago

MIAMI (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is back - live and in person - bigger and better than ever before. As we have spent a lot of time in our homes recently, we have come to love and appreciate just what our personal living space means to us, sharpening our desire to make it look and function better. Whether it's the latest furnishings, inspirational decor, flooring, security, solar energy solutions, garden and landscaping ideas -- anything to do with achieving the home of your dreams, you'll find a way at the Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show. Featured designers, innovative products, helpful services, fascinating new inventions, information and instruction ... it's all here.

