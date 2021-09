SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – San Francisco’s famed cable cars were shut down for most of the pandemic, so when service resumed on September 4th, tourists were delighted. Now the cars have stopped again and officials say a fix could still be days away. On normal mornings, the turnaround at Powell and Market is jammed with tourists waiting for little cable cars to take them halfway to the stars, and then down to Fisherman’s Wharf. Lately, the roundabout is deserted and the tracks leading up Powell Street are eerily quiet. Community Ambassador Rigo Medina said tourists are wondering where the trolleys are. “Yeah,...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO