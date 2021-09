Washington, D.C. — Today, the Biden administration announced it would resume work on permanent protections for Alaska’s Bristol Bay, following a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. This move from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), if fully completed, will help protect Bristol Bay from future mines, allowing the world’s most productive wild salmon fishery and the people who depend on it to thrive. In response, Christy Goldfuss, senior vice president for Energy and Environment Policy at the Center for American Progress, issued the following statement:

ALASKA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO