ABC Reimagines a Simpler Logo for a More Complex Era

By Michael Schneider
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd ABC to the list of brands that have ditched their 3D identities and returned to a traditional flat graphic logo. (Think Pizza Hut, Subway and Burger King, all of which recently reverted to simple logos that are a bit more minimalist and avoid extra flourishes or textures.) The network...

www.seattlepi.com

seattlepi.com

What Metrics Matter Most? TV Industry Grapples With Ratings Shortcomings in Fast-Growing Content Landscape

This is the final installment in a five-part series examining the transformation of television as the industry prepares to celebrate the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. The rapid migration of TV viewers to streaming services and on-demand platforms has put added pressure on the need for transparent measurement standards at a time when Nielsen, the standard-bearer for TV ratings for decades, is under fire from the industry watchdog group Media Ratings Council.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Netflix's 'Chicago Party Aunt' Skims the Surface, Loudly: TV Review

There’s no joke too obvious for Diane, aka the “Chicago Party Aunt,” to make with a holler and hefty wink. In the Netflix animated show adapted from Chris Witaske’s Twitter account, Diane (Lauren Ash) is just as loud, coarse and unapologetic as the tweets that inspired her. The closest she gets to showing another layer is her general annoyance with the gentrification that keeps taking over her favorite Chicago haunts. Otherwise, she’s just happy to party, give her beloved nephew Daniel (Rory O’Malley) bad advice, and defend her dirtbag way of life to the death. They eat Chicago food, have wacky misadventures, flirt with learning a life lesson, wash, rinse, repeat. If anyone can count on Diane for anything, it’s finding the crudest, most inevitable punchline for any situation. By the time she and Daniel hit up a barbecued ribs food festival, you can practically mouth her many leering lines about “racks” right along with her.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Lynette Howell Taylor Inks First-Look TV Deal With Endeavor Content

Emmy and Academy Award-nominated producer Lynette Howell Taylor and her production banner 51 Entertainment have inked a first-look TV deal with Endeavor Content to develop and create premium scripted and unscripted shows for both streamers and linear networks. 51 Entertainment currently has film projects in the works with the global content studio behind series such as “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Severance.”
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Chris Petrikin Exits as Paramount Communications Chief

Chris Petrikin has stepped down from his role as executive vice president of global communications and corporate branding at Paramount Pictures. His exit comes on the heels of the announcement this week that ViacomCBS is replacing studio chief Jim Gianopulos with Nickelodeon head Brian Robbins. More executives are expected to follow him out the door during the leadership transition.
BUSINESS
Variety

Claudia Sulewski on Making the Transition From YouTube to Film: ‘It Won’t Be This Immediate Switch’

Since launching her YouTube channel in 2009, Claudia Sulewski has taken the digital world by storm. At 18, the then-beauty vlogger was named the host of Teen Vogue’s official YouTube channel in 2015. Since then, she’s transitioned into acting. Sulewski recently landed her biggest acting role to date, playing Becca in writer-director James Morosini’s “I Love My Dad,” starring Patton Oswalt and Lil Rel Howery. Oswalt’s character impersonates Becca online in order to get the details of his depressed, isolated son’s life. Things begin to spiral when his son (played by Morosini) falls for Becca and wants to meet in person. The...
MOVIES
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
DoYouRemember?

Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of ‘Black National Anthem’

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
NFL
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ HUGE Spoilers: Victoria Is On To Ashland, Wedding Day Fail?

Young And The Restless spoiler tease the “wedding of the century” may not take place. It appears that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will get cold feet. Y&R viewers know that a large portion of Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) past is unaccounted for. Although there have been parts of his life that have come to light, Ashland has come up with cover stories. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) are not buying Locke’s stories. Moreover, their suspicions have been raised and they have not held back their concerns from Victoria.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Bravo axes this season’s ‘Real Housewives of New York’ reunion

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New York” will have one less spectacle this season. “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network tells Page Six.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Leaks Justin Bieber Photos

Conor McGregor doesn’t have an issue with just anyone. It seems like Conor McGregor does have some people that he’s cool with. One of those people on that list is none other than Justin Bieber. Justin took home an award at the recent VMA’s ceremony. Many people were unhappy with Justin taking home an award as there were other artists that fans thought deserved the award even more-so, but Conor went up to Bieber to hug and congratulate him. Megan Fox Dumps Boyfriend After UFC Star DM’s?
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC

