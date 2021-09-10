CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Denzel Valentine, Cleveland Cavs agree to two-year deal

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afth9_0bsi96Xr00

Denzel Valentine is known to many Spartan fans as a legend of the Michigan State basketball program. Valentine spent four years in East Lansing, all of which turned out very successful.

After a successful career in East Lansing, Valentine was the No. 14 pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls.

Valentine spent the past five seasons in Chicago, but lost one year due to injury. In four seasons, Valentine averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

His time in Chicago was less than stellar and somewhat injury-plagued, but Valentine has a chance at a fresh start with a new franchise.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Valentine have agreed on a two-year, partially guaranteed deal.

This will give Valentine the perfect change of scenery his career needs.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Cleveland Cavs Reportedly Dark Horse for Sixers Ben Simmons

As the Ben Simmons trade saga continues, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly interested in acquiring the Sixers disgruntled star. Add the Cleveland Cavaliers to the increasing list of teams reportedly interested in acquiring DPOY Runner-up Ben Simmons. Simmons’ name has been mentioned with teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: 3 players who might not finish the season in Cleveland

Every single player on an NBA roster like the Cavs is a valued part of the team, a key piece of the franchise’s plan, a guy whose jersey every fan should have hanging up in their closet ready for game day, someone who will retire with the team. Until they...
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Denzel Valentine interested in joining Cavs with Garrison Mathews also a possibility

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason moves may not be over yet. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, guards Denzel Valentine and Garrison Mathews could be possibilities for the Cavs. “Sources say former first-round pick Denzel Valentine is interested in coming to Cleveland,” Fedor wrote. “Garrison Mathews remains a possibility.”. Valentine, 27,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Valentine
FanSided

Cavs: Grading Cleveland’s 2021 biggest offseason moves

The Cleveland Cavaliers had themselves a very busy offseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers went on one of their most active offseasons in recent history with a singular aim to significantly improve the roster after finishing near the bottom of the NBA once more, tallying a combined 60-159 record for the past three years.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Cavs Rumors: Simmons, Love, Frontcourt, Valentine, Mathews, Windler

The Cavaliers, who have been mentioned throughout the summer as a possible Ben Simmons suitor, continue to have interest in landing the Sixers star, writes Marc Stein of Substack. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com mentioned Cleveland’s pursuit of the three time All-Star today as well, adding that the Cavs could enter...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavs add former Bulls swingman Denzel Valentine

The Cavs continue to add depth to the roster. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team has signed former Chicago Bulls first-rounder Denzel Valentine to a two-year deal:. Despite being selected 14th overall in the 2016 draft, Valentine hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations during his time in the NBA. In four seasons, he’s averaged just 7.4 points, 3.5 boards, and 2.0 assists per game. But, a fresh start with the Cavs could be a good thing for his career. He’s capable of playing either on the wing or at shooting guard and should be able to compete for minutes.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs hope change of scenery pays off for Denzel Valentine

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a team that’s been rumored to have interest in potential wing free agency targets such as Denzel Valentine and Garrison Mathews, and I’d have thought James Ennis III. Cleveland does have Isaac Okoro as far as its likely starting 3 for next season, and while...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Cavs#Spartan#Michigan State#The Chicago Bulls#Clevelanddotcom#The Cleveland Cavaliers
FanSided

Cavs: Despite his issues Ben Simmons is perfect for Cleveland

Ben Simmons’ limitations shouldn’t be a concern for Cavs fans. Ben Simmons is a fascinating player. Not for his skillset or anything on the court, but for the stark contrast in opinions that he seems to generate. Former NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal said that Simmons isn’t that great. That he has no right to request a trade. Yet, according to Sam Amico, one NBA GM believes that Simmons is better than the Cavs were in its entirety in the 2020-2021 season and on his own gives the Cavs a brighter future.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Denzel Valentine is another that can affect Cedi Osman’s role

Recently, it was reported on Friday that the Cleveland Cavaliers signed former Chicago Bulls guard/wing Denzel Valentine via two-year deal, of which you can view more on here. In that deal though, it is team-friendly, and for this next upcoming season, it’s partially-guaranteed, with the second year being non-guaranteed. Along...
NBA
chatsports.com

Cavs: 3 things to know about new signing Denzel Valentine

Denzel Valentine, Chicago Bulls. Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images. This point in the offseason is the time for teams to add players at the fringes of the roster to compete in training camp, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been busy filling out that group of players. Most recently, the Cavs signed former Chicago Bulls wing Denzel Valentine to a partially-guaranteed two-year deal.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Denzel Valentine could provide lift in this way off bench

It wasn’t the most notable signing in the world when the Cleveland Cavaliers added guard/wing Denzel Valentine last week via two-year deal. That was via team-friendly deal, and for this upcoming season, Valentine’s contract is partially-guaranteed, with the second season to that being non-guaranteed. Valentine was an unrestricted free agent,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
chatsports.com

Rajon Rondo says that Frank Vogel, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were key in recruiting him back to Lakers

While Rajon Rondo’s on-court impact on the Lakers wavered during his first tenure in Los Angeles, his off-court impact never did. Possessing one of the highest basketball IQs in the league, tales of Rondo’s intelligence have been shared even pre-dating his arrival in Los Angeles, ranging from diagnosing and calling out plays from opponents to memorable film sessions.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy