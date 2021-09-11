ABC Reimagines a Simpler Logo for a More Complex Era

In the beginning, there was Adele and there was "WAP" and then the two came together and it was good. Actually it was amazing. On Friday night, Adele put on a long-sleeved, metallic copper-colored dress, accessorized with her usual aura of steez, and stepped out in West Hollywood to attend Savannah James' 35th birthday party. The link? Adele's new boyfriend, Rich Paul, is an agent and happens to represent Savannah's husband, LeBron James. Adele had approximately zero inhibitions at the party, which makes sense considering A) she's a Queen with no fear and B) according to People, she and Rich have been a ~thing~ for a few months now, so this is probably not her first time hanging out with his inner circle.

