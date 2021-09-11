ABC Reimagines a Simpler Logo for a More Complex Era
Add ABC to the list of brands that have ditched their 3D identities and returned to a traditional flat graphic logo. The network worked with branding agency Trollbäck to come up with the refresh, which launched on-air during the “Bachelorette” finale Aug. 9. ABC is rolling out the design across its various divisions, including online, and is also working with its affiliates to transition their logos to include the updated ABC look.www.imdb.com
