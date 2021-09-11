Rays' Matt Wisler: Facing 10-day shutdown

Wisler (finger) isn't expected to throw for at least 10 days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Wisler was placed on the injured list Wednesday, and he'll see a hand specialist Friday to determine the extent of his injury. The team's doctors are hopeful that the right-hander's shutdown will allow time for his inflammation to subside. Since Wisler will need time to build back up after his pause, he's slated to miss more than the minimum of 10 days.