Betts went 1-for-4 with a run, walk and two stolen bases in a 6-1 win over the Giants on Saturday. Betts did all of his damage early Saturday, walking, stealing second and third and scoring in the first inning and singling in the third. The single broke a two-game hitless stretch for the former MVP, while it was encouraging to see Betts active on the bases as the steals were his first since June 25.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO