Politics

Britain supports newly formed Lebanese government, foreign minister says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves after a cabinet meeting, in London, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain supports the newly formed Lebanese government led by Sunni Muslim tycoon Najib Mikati, foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a tweet on Friday, while calling for action.

"The formation of a new Lebanese government must be followed by implementation of urgent reforms, a transparent conclusion of the investigation into the tragic Beirut explosion & timely elections next year," Raab added.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

