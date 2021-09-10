Britain supports newly formed Lebanese government, foreign minister says

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves after a cabinet meeting, in London, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain supports the newly formed Lebanese government led by Sunni Muslim tycoon Najib Mikati, foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a tweet on Friday, while calling for action.

"The formation of a new Lebanese government must be followed by implementation of urgent reforms, a transparent conclusion of the investigation into the tragic Beirut explosion & timely elections next year," Raab added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.