CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, IL

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: New deaths reported in Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Union, and Williamson counties on Thursday

The Southern
 7 days ago

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 8 p.m., Friday, September 10. This information will be updated routinely with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported recently, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported recently, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.

thesouthern.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyone

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration declined Friday to recommend the agency approve Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated six months ago or longer. They did recommend a more limited step: emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, and for people at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, IL
City
Franklin, IL
Local
Illinois Health
Franklin County, IL
Government
City
Hardin, IL
Jackson County, IL
Coronavirus
City
Hamilton, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
County
Franklin County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
County
Williamson County, IL
Jackson County, IL
Health
Williamson County, IL
Government
Jackson County, IL
Government
County
Jackson County, IL
City
Pulaski, IL
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Illinois#Covid 19#New Lab
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy