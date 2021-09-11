CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Nagy Bafflingly Explains the Bears’ Struggles are Because His Offense ‘Takes a Few Years to Get Going’

The 2021 season seems like a boom or bust year for the Chicago Bears. If they can develop Justin Fields and win some games, head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace could become Windy City institutions. If not, the pair could be gone soon. It all may come down to how well the Bears play on offense this year, an issue that Nagy explains could be difficult because of how long his offensive system takes to grasp.

