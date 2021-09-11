Matt Nagy Bafflingly Explains the Bears’ Struggles are Because His Offense ‘Takes a Few Years to Get Going’

(670 The Score) Whether out of desperation or inspiration, Matt Nagy salvaged a wild-card playoff spot for the 8-8 Bears last season by firing his play-caller. Nagy never would put it in such blunt terms, but that’s the way it really went down. Reluctantly, the Bears head coach ceded play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor after losing four of six games following a 3-0 start. After a 19-13 loss to the Vikings in Lazor's first game calling the plays, the Bears' offense then improved, scoring at least 25 points in five straight games after averaging 19.8 through the first nine. A softer schedule contributed to the progress, sure, but so did a commitment to a more conventional, less cute offensive approach. Under Lazor, the Bears appeared to have turned a philosophical corner offensively.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO