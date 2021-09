Here's a nice way to wrap up the work week and start the weekend. A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a New Jersey convenience store. According to the New Jersey Lottery website, the winning ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Wednesday, September 8th drawing. The ticket was also bought with Power Play increasing the jackpot to $100,000,.

HILLSIDE, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO