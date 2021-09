Despite the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s status this season, the Houston Texans have not budged from their high asking price for the star quarterback. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Houston sought a package involving a combination of six players and draft picks from interested teams this summer — a price no team is willing to meet without attaching conditions to the picks due to the ongoing investigations by the FBI, Houston police and NFL into Watson over sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO