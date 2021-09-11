CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermeil likes what he sees in Hurts, Eagles

By Bob Grotz
Delaware County Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDick Vermeil understands how difficult life can be for a young guy making his NFL head coaching debut with the Eagles. Vermeil was four months younger than 40-year-old Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who would get carded in Sea Isle City if he didn’t have a beard, when he was hired by the Eagles in 1976. He also had head coaching experience, having guided UCLA to a Rose Bowl victory the prior New Year’s Day before joining the Birds.

#The Eagles#American Football#Hurts#The Indianapolis Colts#The St Louis Rams
