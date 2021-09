September 12, 2021 — (KUTV) - Sundays throughout the fall the crew at Talkin’ Sports will once again be honoring local student athletes who are making an impact in the arena and in their community! Brought to you by America First, here’s your chance to meet Ridgeline’s Isaac Peterson who is a national honor society member with a 4.0 GPA and takes part in track in the Spring. Scott is helpful, kind, and a wonderful friend who hopes to go to college after he serves a mission. Scott is incredibly hard working and donates a ton of time through community service. Meet a great kid with a very bright future right here!

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO