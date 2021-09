The newest weapon added to Call of Duty: Warzone is a peculiar one. It’s the RAAL LMG, a weapon that has actually been in the game since December 2020, technically. At that time, it appeared throughout the map as floor loot before being removed inexplicably. But now it’s back, with the ability to customize it to your liking. With it being an LMG, it’s not the best up close, but there are a few different loadouts you can try to meet your needs.

