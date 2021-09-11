CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida DOH weekly COVID-19 report shows decrease in new cases

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TGHW_0bsi5ENa00
-CoV-2 (Maksim Tkachenko/iStock, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A weekly COVID-19 report by the Florida Department of Health shows a decrease in the number of new cases in the state.

On the week of Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, Florida had 100,012 new COVID-19 cases. This is a decrease from the week prior when 129,792 new cases were reported.

STORY: ‘OSHA has never used this authority to mandate a vaccine’: A legal look at the vaccine mandate

Florida has seen a steady downward trend after a peak at 151,853 new COVID-19 cases during the week of Aug. 20.

Additionally, new case positivity has also had a downward trend. The latest report shows a 13.5% positivity rate while the previous week had 15.4% positivity.

According to the report, there has been over 1 million COVID-19 cases reported in Duval County, Broward County, Hillsborough County, Orange County, and Palm Beach County. Dade County has 2,918,507 total COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is also down from the previous week. There were 349,845 doses administered during the week of Sept. 3 while 518,816 doses were administered during the week before, according to the report.

Read the full report below:

covid19_data_20210910 by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

Idonnafingcare
7d ago

Yeah well according to the biased media Florida has the worse numbers in the whole country!!! Being in the medical field in this State I know first hand how our DOH operates, and I'll tell you now they are VERY strick with their guidelines. So I would believe them even before anyone else.

Reply(4)
4
Related
Action News Jax

Brian Laundrie's family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie's parents told them that they haven't seen him since Tuesday....
NORTH PORT, FL
Action News Jax

Georgia man drowns at Jacksonville Beach, mayor confirms

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A swimmer has drowned at Jacksonville Beach on Friday according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department were called in to find the man who was reported as a missing swimmer at 6:31 p.m. JBPD enlisted the help of JSO air units and lifeguards but the man was found unresponsive in the water at 7:16 p.m.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Doh#Covid 19#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

'Devious licks' videos of damage, thefts bedevil US schools

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kids across the U.S. are posting TikTok videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers and even turf from football fields, bedeviling school administrators seeking to contain the viral internet trend. The “devious licks” challenge that swept social media this week is plaguing...
LAWRENCE, KS
Action News Jax

The Latest: UN OKs vaccine honor system for world leaders

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly is relying on a vaccine honor system for world leaders before they speak at next week’s meeting. Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won’t have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid says they’ll simply attest to being vaccinated by swiping their ID badges.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Action News Jax

Start of school year fuels California job growth in August

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Public school teachers and staff returning to the classroom in August fueled another impressive month of job gains in California as officials said Friday that the state added another 104,300 jobs on its march to erase an unprecedented pandemic employment deficit. Government jobs accounted for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Cleaning up Jacksonville’s coastline

Jacksonville Beach, FL — Jacksonville Beach was spruced up Saturday morning, thanks to some Fletcher High School students and volunteers. “I got a shoe, a sandal with barnacles covering it. That must mean it was in the ocean for quite a while,” said Fletcher student Gabriel Davis. “I found a...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
63K+
Followers
64K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy