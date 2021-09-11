Florida DOH weekly COVID-19 report shows decrease in new cases

-CoV-2 (Maksim Tkachenko/iStock, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A weekly COVID-19 report by the Florida Department of Health shows a decrease in the number of new cases in the state.

On the week of Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, Florida had 100,012 new COVID-19 cases. This is a decrease from the week prior when 129,792 new cases were reported.

Florida has seen a steady downward trend after a peak at 151,853 new COVID-19 cases during the week of Aug. 20.

Additionally, new case positivity has also had a downward trend. The latest report shows a 13.5% positivity rate while the previous week had 15.4% positivity.

According to the report, there has been over 1 million COVID-19 cases reported in Duval County, Broward County, Hillsborough County, Orange County, and Palm Beach County. Dade County has 2,918,507 total COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is also down from the previous week. There were 349,845 doses administered during the week of Sept. 3 while 518,816 doses were administered during the week before, according to the report.

