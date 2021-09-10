CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Townsend, MT

Betty Ann Depner Wilkerson

Fairfield Sun Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty passed away peacefully September 7, 2021 at Silver Springs Assisted Living Facility in Townsend, Montana. She was born on June 22, 1929 in Farmington, Montana to Martha and John Depner. Betty attended Farmington School until the eighth grade when she entered Teton County High School. After graduating, Betty moved to Choteau where she worked at Choteau Drug until she met and married Jim Wilkerson in 1950. They had six children. They later divorced. Betty and Ray Scott became partners and remained together for 34 years until Ray passed from cancer.

www.fairfieldsuntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kevin, MT
City
Townsend, MT
County
Teton County, MT
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Retirement#Cancer#Farmington School#Teton County High School#Choteau Drug
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy