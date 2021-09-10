Betty Ann Depner Wilkerson

Betty passed away peacefully September 7, 2021 at Silver Springs Assisted Living Facility in Townsend, Montana. She was born on June 22, 1929 in Farmington, Montana to Martha and John Depner. Betty attended Farmington School until the eighth grade when she entered Teton County High School. After graduating, Betty moved to Choteau where she worked at Choteau Drug until she met and married Jim Wilkerson in 1950. They had six children. They later divorced. Betty and Ray Scott became partners and remained together for 34 years until Ray passed from cancer.