Netflix series ‘This is a Robbery’ about Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum art heist is sluggish, overlong, and fails to deliver a great story

By Deborah Krieger
theartblog.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Krieger indulges her "Gardner Fever" and reviews 'This is a Robbery,' Netflix's documentary series on the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist of 1990, which took a precious Vermeer and a Rembrandt painting among others -- still missing today. Deborah says Netflix's decision to ride the "true crime format" wave was a disservice to the Gardner museum story, and as a result it was overly long and overly dramatic.

Rembrandt
Isabella Stewart Gardner
What happened to all the art that Nazis looted? This Jewish Museum exhibit tells the story of several masterworks.

This article originally appeared on Alma. Great works of art often become so present in our everyday lives — the “Mona Lisa” on a mug, “The Starry Night” on a sweater, Basquiat in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Tiffany campaign — that it’s easy to forget how fragile the originals are. These images that populate our collective consciousness all started as a single destructible canvas. But most museums don’t highlight the life these artworks have had as physical objects — often because that history is wrapped up in colonialism and theft.
