193 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's worth noting that NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund actually projects 10.1 wins for the San Francisco 49ers, but I didn't need a bunch of social media posts asking what 0.1 of a win is without bothering to read this. Frelund ran her most simulations to date, a whopping 300,000 that included every regular-season game. That's a total of 81.6 million simulated games. She then took her data and vetted it with several experts to determine the projected win total for each team in 2021 based on those simulations.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO