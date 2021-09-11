Lubbock Habitat Blitz Build hits halfway mark on Saturday with big crowd expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:. The 2021 Blitz Build will hit the halfway point with the biggest volunteer showing expected this Saturday, September 11th. Volunteers will be working from 8 a.m. until at least 3 p.m. The Habitat construction site is located at 404 North Guava. The goal of the Blitz is to build three houses in thirteen days. Progress has been good, and up to 100 volunteers from across the community are expected to show up to work on the Blitz Saturday. The event kicked off Labor Day and ends at noon on September 18th.