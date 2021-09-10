NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said his ability to break the pocket and run wasn’t a surprise after recovering from his ankle injury. “I don’t feel like I say things just to say them, so that’s just a credit to all the work I put in,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I think when you invest that much work in rehab and prehab and just everything that has gone into the last 11 months for me to get on the field, I mean, I’m not surprised about the way that I went out there and fought. Ran the ball a couple times and did all the things that I’d normally do 11 months ago. No, I feel like I’m a better player than I was when I left the field [last year] and I told y’all that was the expectations I had for myself, and I’ll continue to try to get better game in and game out.”