The Chronicle's top images of August 2021

Ustad Farida Mahwash, who is known as the "Voice of Afghanistan," at her home in San Leandro on Aug. 25. After political turmoil in Afghanistan in the late '70s and '80s, Mahwash, her husband and four daughters were forced to leave their home. Mahwash received death threats and an attempted poisoning when she refused two warring parties that wanted her to sing for their cause. She was able to seek asylum with the United Nations and move herself and her family to the United States where they have been in California ever since.