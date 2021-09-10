CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By What's On TV Staff
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions (0-0) host the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV. How to Watch Lions vs. 49ers. Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021. Game Time: 1:00 PM...

