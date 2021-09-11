Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lemhi County through 800 PM MDT At 719 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Challis to near Chilly Barton Flat. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lemhi, Leadore, Gilmore, Nicholia, May, Patterson and Big Creek Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH