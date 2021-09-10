CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Interest yields, the dollar, and the Federal Reserve

By Gary Wagner
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are three primary driving forces currently at play that have pressured gold prices lower. On a weekly chart, the prior four weeks have all resulted in a green candle (Friday's close is above the opening on Monday), with higher closes when compared to the close of the prior week. That trend ended this week with the first instance of a lower close on a weekly chart compared to the preceding week. This week's weekly candle also contained a lower high and a lower low when compared to the prior week.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed expected to stay cautious as economy sends mixed signals

With the United States on the upswing from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve is expected to weigh in next week on whether the economy is healthy enough to begin withdrawing stimulus measures credited with aiding the revival. The United States added a disappointing 235,000 new jobs last month, though there were better employment gains in prior months as Americans returned to positions lost to Covid-19 business closures or found new ones.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
kitco.com

Gold price is in 'no man's land' after $40 drop as outlook on U.S. economy shifts

(Kitco News) Gold dropped more than $40 in the aftermath of better-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Thursday. And analysts are now saying that prices are in "no man's land" as U.S. economic outlook shifts ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate announcement. The U.S. retail sales numbers beat expectations in...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Reserve#U S Federal Reserve#U S Treasuries#Gold Prices#Treasury#Fomc#The Wall Street Journal
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest settlement in over 5 weeks

Gold futures declined on Friday, posting a loss for the week and settling at their lowest in more than five weeks. Positive economic numbers coming in each week, the most recent being U.S. retail sales, have contributed to gold's loss, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. "Any additional, positive, hawkish numbers like these are going to solidify any probability of a 'sooner-than-later' [Federal Reserve] tapering schedule, which wouldn't likely bode well for gold, or bonds, for that matter." December gold fell $5.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,751.40 an ounce - down 2.3% for the week. That was lowest finish for a most-active contract since Aug. 10, FactSet data show.
RETAIL
kitco.com

Mild price rebounds in gold, silver, after Thursday's shellacking

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in early U.S. trading Friday, on tepid corrective...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Surprise jump in US Retail Sales boosts dollar, bond yields

Summary: A surprise jump in US August Retail Sales, up 0.7% against economist’s expectations of fall of -0.8%, boosted the Dollar against all Rivals. Risk FX led by the Kiwi (NZD/USD), down 0.83% to 0.7073 (0.7110 yesterday) slumped. The Australian Dollar tumbled, breaking the 0.7300 threshold to settle at 0.7294, (0.7333 yesterday), down 0.65%. Against the traditional low yielding Swiss Franc, the US Dollar soared 0.87% to 0.9277 (0.9197). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, rebounded 0.34% up to 92.85 from 92.50 yesterday. Sterling slipped 0.4% to 1.3792 while the Euro broke through the 1.1800 threshold to finish at 1.1768 (1.11817), two-week lows. USD/JPY climbed to 109.75 (109.38), up 0.33%. Asian and Emerging Market currencies bore the brunt of the robust Greenback. Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) leapt to 6.4540 from 6.4275. The USD/THB pair (US Dollar – Thai Baht) rallied 0.88% to 33.125 (32.85).
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Federal Reserve preview: A nod to November

Covid caution and a jobs data miss mean the Federal Reserve will leave policy on hold next week, but with inflation staying elevated and the growth outlook remaining good we expect a more explicit acknowledgement that QE tapering will start this year. Fed on hold due to COVID-19 caution and...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Does the Federal Reserve have the power to fight climate change?

Recently, some progressive Democrats have urged President Joe Biden to appoint a Federal Reserve chair who will take a more active role in addressing climate change than the central bank’s current leader, Jerome Powell. But how climate risk fits into the Fed’s mandate is a controversial topic. A few months ago, Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee criticized the central bank’s attention to the topic.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Federal Reserve meeting and big earnings reports

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to expect more negativity in the market as stocks enter a seasonally weak period in September. Cramer laid out several key events set in the coming days, including his prediction for the "most positive thing" in the week ahead. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

'Bears are in control' of gold price: will next week's Fed announcement be a shocker?

After falling $40 this week, gold bears are in control of the market with all eyes on what could be a hawkish Federal Reserve meeting next week, according to analysts. Gold dropped to four-week lows on Thursday, falling from above $1,790 an ounce to $1,750 an ounce after much stronger U.S. retail numbers. This is big news ahead of the Fed's interest rate announcement on Wednesday because it could mean tapering sooner rather than later.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold: Sharpest Weekly Loss in Six as Dollar, Yields Bolt Higher

Investing.com - A ramping dollar and U.S. Treasury yields gave little respite on Friday to gold prices trying to rebound from the previous day’s meltdown, with the yellow metal settling down for a third day in a row and booking its worst weekly loss in six. U.S. gold futures’ most...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy