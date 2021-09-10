Interest yields, the dollar, and the Federal Reserve
There are three primary driving forces currently at play that have pressured gold prices lower. On a weekly chart, the prior four weeks have all resulted in a green candle (Friday's close is above the opening on Monday), with higher closes when compared to the close of the prior week. That trend ended this week with the first instance of a lower close on a weekly chart compared to the preceding week. This week's weekly candle also contained a lower high and a lower low when compared to the prior week.www.kitco.com
