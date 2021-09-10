Interest yields, the dollar, and the Federal Reserve

Summary: A surprise jump in US August Retail Sales, up 0.7% against economist’s expectations of fall of -0.8%, boosted the Dollar against all Rivals. Risk FX led by the Kiwi (NZD/USD), down 0.83% to 0.7073 (0.7110 yesterday) slumped. The Australian Dollar tumbled, breaking the 0.7300 threshold to settle at 0.7294, (0.7333 yesterday), down 0.65%. Against the traditional low yielding Swiss Franc, the US Dollar soared 0.87% to 0.9277 (0.9197). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, rebounded 0.34% up to 92.85 from 92.50 yesterday. Sterling slipped 0.4% to 1.3792 while the Euro broke through the 1.1800 threshold to finish at 1.1768 (1.11817), two-week lows. USD/JPY climbed to 109.75 (109.38), up 0.33%. Asian and Emerging Market currencies bore the brunt of the robust Greenback. Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) leapt to 6.4540 from 6.4275. The USD/THB pair (US Dollar – Thai Baht) rallied 0.88% to 33.125 (32.85).

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO