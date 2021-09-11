Cowboys' Michael Gallup (calf) out at least 3 weeks

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (calf) is expected to miss three to five weeks. Gallup suffered a calf injury during Thursday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not return to the game. On Friday, he was officially diagnosed with a calf strain and ruled out for at least three weeks. Following Gallup's injury on Thursday, Cedrick Wilson saw an increase in snaps and could continue to do so moving forward.