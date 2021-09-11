Cowboys' Michael Gallup (calf) out at least 3 weeks
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (calf) is expected to miss three to five weeks. Gallup suffered a calf injury during Thursday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not return to the game. On Friday, he was officially diagnosed with a calf strain and ruled out for at least three weeks. Following Gallup's injury on Thursday, Cedrick Wilson saw an increase in snaps and could continue to do so moving forward.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0