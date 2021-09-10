U.S. economy is "accident waiting to happen"; This is the only "bubble-free zone" - Sean Fieler

After falling $40 this week, gold bears are in control of the market with all eyes on what could be a hawkish Federal Reserve meeting next week, according to analysts. Gold dropped to four-week lows on Thursday, falling from above $1,790 an ounce to $1,750 an ounce after much stronger U.S. retail numbers. This is big news ahead of the Fed's interest rate announcement on Wednesday because it could mean tapering sooner rather than later.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO