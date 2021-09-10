U.S. economy is "accident waiting to happen"; This is the only "bubble-free zone" - Sean Fieler
(Kitco News) - The U.S. equity markets are over-stretched in valuations, but one sector remains "bubble-free." Sean Fieler, CIO of Equinox Partners. "This is very much a bubble-free environment at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals conference," Fieler told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News. "The GDXJ is down 20% year-to-date. The S&P's up 20% year-to-date, and you have a macroeconomic backdrop with 5% inflation, QE, $3 trillion deficit, this should be a perfect setup for gold."www.kitco.com
Comments / 0