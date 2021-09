The Krispy Kreme Fall for Glaze collection has been revealed by the doughnut brand as a limited-edition range of treats that are all themed with autumn flavors in mind for consumers to pick up. The collection consists of three doughnuts in all including the new Apple Cider Glazed and the Maple Glazed alongside the returning Pumpkin Spice, which are each being made available through a staggered schedule. This will see the Pumpkin Spice option launching on September 6 through 12, the Apple Cider Glazed from September 13 to 19 and the Maple Glazed from September 20 to 26.

