Nobles County, MN

Latest COVID numbers: 98 current infections in Nobles County

 8 days ago

Nobles County COVID-19 numbers have increased slightly from data released earlier this week. The county’s COVID Incident Command Team releases two COVID-19 updates each week. Nobles County infection counts as reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday, Sept. 9 were 4,400 total confirmations, up 27 from the previous report on Tuesday. There are 4,252 cases that are past the 10-day isolation. A total of 50 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, and 98 people are currently infected and still within their 10-day isolation period.

