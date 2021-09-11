Browns' Odell Beckham (knee) questionable for season opener against Chiefs

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (knee) is questionable for Week 1's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Beckham logged his third consecutive limited practice on Friday and will carry the questionable tag into Week 1's game against the Chiefs. Asked about Beckham's status, Kevin Stefanski said "We'll let you know 90 minutes before the game". It appears Beckham will be close to a game-time decision as he looks to make his return to game action for the first time since last year's season-ending knee injury. Our models expect Beckham to see 7.8 targets against the Chiefs.