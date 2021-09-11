CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new Roomba uses AI to avoid smearing dog poop all over your house

Cover picture for the articleThe new Roomba can now identify and avoid any pet "surprises" left on the floor. (Source: IROBOT, FACEBOOK, JESSE NEWTON, USA TODAY, CNET.COM, HASBRO, CNN, Facebook/Jesse Newton via CNN Wire)

Related
Tom's Guide

The new Roomba j7+ is the first robot vac guaranteed to avoid pet poop

IRobot is always breaking the boundaries and setting new standards in robot vacuum technology. Its Roomba range features some of the latest innovations, including self-emptying bases and Smart Mapping. With its latest bot, the Roomba j7+, iRobot is promising new levels of intelligence. This includes recognizing and avoiding awkward items...
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

The newest Roomba is finally smart enough to avoid pet poop

The maker of Roombas, iRobot, is utilizing machine learning to ensure that its latest line of robot vacuums is particularly appealing to pet owners. The company announced Thursday that its Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum has been specifically designed to avoid animal poop, alluding to an issue that has made attempts at cleanup incredibly messy for some customers in the past. (If you want proof, Buzzfeed chronicled one viral “pooptastrophe” in 2016).
ELECTRONICS
IFLScience

Roomba's New Design Update Should Help Pet Owners Avoid A "Pooptastrophe"

Few who read the Pooptastrophe review of 2016 can forget the fate of one homeowner as their autonomous Roomba proceeded to spray puppy poop about their entire home while they were sleeping. Now, Roomba has made what they’ve named a Pet Owner Official Promise (POOP) to eradicate such harrowing events, by updating their products’ software so that it can identify and avoid feces.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

iRobot reveals new j7+ Roomba robot vacuum with object avoiding features

I have three robot vacuums that roam around my house roughly once a week, in theory, cleaning my home’s floors. There’s the Roomba i6+, the first robot vacuum from iRobot to feature a dock where it can dump its debris, the Roomba s9+, an upgraded, more powerful version of the i6+, and the awful Dyson 360 Heurist that spends most of its time driving into a wall.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum recognizes and avoids everyday items and even dog waste

Leave your floors spotless and dust-free with the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Featuring Imprint Smart Mapping technology, it learns, maps, and adapts to your home. It even detects everyday items on the floor—such as cables, socks, and even pet waste to navigate around them. Additionally, the iRobot Roomba j7+ includes PrecisionVision Navigation and a new Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence system to identify objects. It’ll then move around them, and should it detect an unknown object, it’ll send a photo of the obstacle the app. So you can tell it to avoid the area or clean around it, which it’ll remember for next time. Moreover, this robot vacuum can anticipate walls and furniture and better cleans around edges. Finally, using Smart Mapping, this gadget learns and records your floor plans, putting you in control of where you want cleaning.
ELECTRONICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Robot vacuum cleaners should no longer plunge dog owners into pooping disasters

In 2016, a description of the American Jesse Newton made the rounds, whose Roomba vacuum cleaner robot drove into the middle of the dog poo of the not house-clean puppy during his nightly cleaning drive and spread the stuck-on excrement all over the apartment. “It’s on the floorboards. It’s on the table and chair legs. It’s on the carpets. It’s on the rugs. It’s in the children’s toy box,” Newton described. Like a Jackson Pollock painting with excrement. A spokesman for the manufacturer iRobot left the newspaper Guardian know at the time that such cases are not uncommon.
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum has Built-in Camera to Avoid Obstacles and Pet Poop

IRobot Corp., a renowned manufacturer of home cleaning robots has launched the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Powered by iRobot Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence and featuring intuitive facets like a built-in lighted camera; this robotic vacuum cleaner is designed to clean the home without disturbance from any obstacles in its path. It can recognize and avoid cords and even pet waste using PrecisionVision Navigation.
ELECTRONICS
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Roomba's new model that can avoid pet poop

The other surfers are now competing for a chance to face her in the final. Billy V shares entertainment news including Hawaii "Five-0" actor Al Harrington who has been hospitalized. Jake Shimabukuro has a new collaborative album on the way. Howard's Business Report. Business Report: Bank deposits. Updated: 7 hours...
PETS
Fast Company

Move over, Alexa: A Roomba could soon be the brain behind your smart home

Colin Angle, the CEO and founder of iRobot, believes that tech giants have botched the smart home. Systems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings all boast thousands of device integrations, but getting those disparate parts to work well in concert can be a tremendous pain. Instead of trying to connect with everything, Angle believes the way forward is to start over and think smaller.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Roomba j7+ debuts iRobot’s big fix for avoiding cords and pet mess

IRobot is launching a new Roomba, and a new brain for its domestic robots, aiming to make domestic help in the modern smart home both smarter and more reliable. The Roomba j7+ will be the first robotic vacuum to launch with iRobot Genius 3.0, and the company promises that it’ll be capable of avoiding those nightmare moments where animal mess gets dragged around the home.
ELECTRONICS
