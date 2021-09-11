CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida deputy relocates swarm of bees after tree crashes into home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICiwN_0bsi181d00

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy used his skills as a beekeeper to relocate thousands of Italian honeybees that became agitated when a tree crashed into a home, authorities said.

David Wiggins of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office was recruited after the bees began stinging people near the home, which was located in DeLand, according to a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wiggins was stung about 10 times, “but he barely flinched.” By then, the bees had been angered not only by their hive being damaged, but also from the diesel fuel fumes from a nearby Volusia County Fire Services truck, according to the Facebook post.

Wiggins asked for the fire truck to be moved and then got to work.

Wiggins, whose family has been involved in beekeeping since World War II, went home to put on a full body suit, When he returned, Wiggins attempted to lure the bees toward a hive he brought, according to the Facebook post.

Luring the bees was initially a problem, the sheriff’s office said. Because the tree was shattered, the bees became confused, according to Wiggins. Half the swarm went into the white box, while the rest swarmed to another tree.

Despite the bees being “a little aggressive,” Wiggins said the hive was relocated to a different location.

“How does one (safely) work with disenfranchised honey bees? Very carefully,” the sheriff’s office said. “(Calming them down) will happen the more this beekeeper goes into the hive and is careful not to destroy the honeycomb and brood (baby bees).”

The house was occupied when the tree fell on it, but the resident was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brian Laundrie's family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie's parents told them that they haven't seen him since Tuesday....
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deland, FL
Lifestyle
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Deland, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Deland, FL
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stolen U-Haul recovered in Pierce County

A U-Haul stolen out of Puyallup on Wednesday morning was recovered by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department later that day, along with most of its driver’s belongings. The driver – who was in the process of moving to Washington - had parked his Jeep and the U-Haul he was towing outside of a Puyallup hotel on Tuesday night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested, gun seized after RV fire in SODO area

SEATTLE — A 34-year-old man was arrested and a gun seized after an RV fire Friday afternoon in Seattle’s SODO area, police said. Before 2:30 p.m., someone reported to authorities that three men were slashing an RV’s tires in the 200 block of South Hinds Street. Police said the caller also reported the men appeared to attempt entry into the RV.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire destroys commercial building in Frederickson

FREDERICKSON, Wash. — A fire destroyed a commercial building in Frederickson on Friday night. Firefighters with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to a call at 46th Avenue East. Chopper 7 flew over the scene, showing a gutted building next to the Shady Acres Airport. It is not yet known...
FREDERICKSON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#War#Swarmed#Italian#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family sues over police death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma

The family of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died while being restrained by Tacoma police officers who have since been charged criminally, has filed a federal lawsuit over his death. Attorneys for Ellis’ sister, Monet Carter-Mixon, and mother, Marcia Carter, filed the civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit in...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 men fatally shot in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Three men were fatally shot in a Cincinnati early Saturday, authorities said. Cincinnati police said the men, who were in their 20s, were found dead after police responded to a report of gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. EDT, Capt. Steve Saunders, a police spokesperson, told WXIX. The shooting...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed in large downtown Seattle brawl

SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to a 911 call about a large fight and a stabbing just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday in downtown Seattle. When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old stabbing victim sitting with two security guards, who were providing first aid to the man. Seattle Fire medics...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Man who tried to buy $48,000 Camaro with stolen ID arrested

SEATTLE — A man who used stolen identification in an attempt to buy a $48,000 Camaro was arrested Thursday, Seattle police said. The 40-year-old first attempted to buy the car on Tuesday when he visited an Aurora Avenue dealership. He was turned away because he was unable to provide specific personal information, which employees found suspicious.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
60K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy