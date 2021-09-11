Union County health director sends letter to school district recommending masks be required

Union County Public Schools (WSOC)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Health Director Dennis Joyner sent a letter Friday to the county school district with COVID-19 recommendations.

The letter comes as cases and the number of students and staff members quarantined continue to rise in Union County. Currently, 479 students and employees have tested positive for the virus, and 7,285 are in quarantine.

Union County Schools is one of the districts in North Carolina where masks are optional. In the letter from Joyner, he is advising that masks be required.

He also said a 14-day quarantine is the best option to help prevent the spread of COVID. To view his full letter, click here.

“Without a universal mask requirement in Union County public schools, a 14-day quarantine period remains the best option to provide for the protection of student, teachers, staff and members of the community,” the letter said.

The Union County Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday at 7 a.m. to discuss COVID-19 policies. Afterward , they will provide a COVID update.

