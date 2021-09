Brandon Flores racked up 106 yards on the ground to go with three TDs, adding another on a reception as Manville beat Montclair Kimberley 41-0 in Montclair. Flores had two catches for 42 yards. Manville (2-0) scored 28 points in the second quarter. Shawn Purcell had 118 yards and a TD on the ground in the win. He pulled in two catches for 47 yards and another score.

MANVILLE, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO