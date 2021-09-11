Lost in Random guide: The Baroness’s Tower and cannon board

The naiperos of Cincópolis abandoned their letters, the inhabitants of Londos saw their personality unfold and in Triena they ended up leading to a civil war without quarter that did not understand sides. All this happened when the era of the trainers gave way to a new order, one ruled by the black die of the Queen, who took the throne of the land of chance. Since then, Each boy and girl has to roll the dice upon reaching their twelfth birthday, and their fate will be decided based on the result.. From the Unoniaos of Unburbio to the Sexsianos, who after obtaining the maximum score are forced to move to the palace and live with his majesty, all have to abide by the will of the dice. But when it comes between Even and his sister (Odd), our protagonist feels that the person who has grown up with her may be in danger, and begins a fantastic journey to attempt an impossible rescue. so it begins Lost in Random, an action and adventure game that tries many things and that, although it does not always get the best of results, there is something that cannot be denied, its bravery.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO