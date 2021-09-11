CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost in Random guide: The Baroness’s Tower and cannon board

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the game, four items are required to complete the third town’s questline. One of these sees Even going up against the Baroness, who is the daughter of the king fighting against her brothers for dominion over the town. Unlike her brothers, the Baroness requires a match to allow the player to acquire her item: Neeshka’s missing arm. You have to fight your way to Baroness and talk to her. She’ll allow you to challenge her shortly thereafter. The ensuing battle is different from every other one in Lost in Random, though, as it requires you to use a cannon to beat the enemy back.

