CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox activate All-Star Lance Lynn (knee) from IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVtz7_0bshzOxe00

The Chicago White Sox activated All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

The 34-year-old Lynn has been sidelined with inflammation in his right knee. He is slated to start Sunday’s game against the Red Sox.

Lynn last pitched on Aug. 28 when he was rocked for a season-worst seven runs in five innings during a 7-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Three of the seven hits he allowed were homers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvBPv_0bshzOxe00 Also Read:
MLB rotation rankings: Max Scherzer, Dodgers at No. 1 in September

That outing was a rare poor one for Lynn, who is 10-4 with a 2.59 ERA in 24 starts this season.

Lynn is in his first season with Chicago after being acquired from the Texas Rangers in the offseason.

Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was sent down to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old Lambert allowed one run and three hits in five innings against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday to earn his first big league win.

Lambert is 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA in four appearances (three starts) with the White Sox this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Giolito joins Lynn, Anderson on White Sox injured list

If the regular season was ending in a week or two, White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito said he'd likely still be in uniform. Since there is just over a month left on the schedule, Giolito said he's fine going on the injured list. Before the Sox played the Royals...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Lance Lynn
ClutchPoints

White Sox stars Carlos Rodon, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito set to return for stretch run

The Chicago White Sox are getting healthy at just the right time. White Sox star pitchers Carlos Rodon, Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito are all set to return to the rotation over the next week. Rodon is scheduled to pitch Friday against the Boston Red Sox, Lynn will go Sunday against the Red Sox and Giolito Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, according to White Sox manager Tony La Russa.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox activate Enrique Hernandez, Danny Santana from COVID-IL

The Red Sox announced a series of roster moves before Tuesday night's game against the Rays. Utilitymen Enrique Hernández and Danny Santana were both reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. To open active roster space, outfielder Franchy Cordero was optioned to Triple-A Worcester while infielder Taylor Motter was designated for assignment.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Rodón, Lynn, Giolito Returns Set, White Sox' Rotation Whole Again

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Chicago White Sox' starting rotation, the cause of so much early September consternation, is about to be whole again. A group winnowed down to 60-percent strength by injured-list trips for Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, and weakened further by a shoulder-related delay in Carlos Rodón's next outing, should be back in fighting shape real soon. White Sox manager Tony La Russa informed Thursday that Rodón is likely to start Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox, adding that Lynn is likely to start the third game of that set Sunday and that Giolito is likely to start the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#All Star#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#The Chicago Cubs#Era#The Texas Rangers#Triple A Charlotte#The Oakland Athletics#The White Sox#Covid 19 Tampa Bay Rays#New York Yankees
MassLive.com

J.D. Martinez scratched from Boston Red Sox lineup with back spasms; Xander Bogaerts hitting fourth in return vs. White Sox (lineups)

CHICAGO -- J.D. Martinez (back spasms) was scratched from the Red Sox lineup minutes before first pitch Friday night and replaced in the lineup by Danny Santana. Martinez, who was supposed to hit third and start at designated hitter in the opener of Boston’s three-game set against the White Sox, was seen consulting with team trainers during batting practice. Kyle Schwarber was supposed to play left field but will now DH; Santana is starting in left field and hitting eighth.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox have all (OK, almost all) their toys back. What now? ‘The best fun you can have’

White Sox manager Tony La Russa looked at his active roster Tuesday before a 9-3 win against the Angels and saw all the names he wanted to see. Well, just about all the names. Put it this way: more names than he has seen most nights during a season marked by one injury after another but also — someday we’ll look back at how the heck it happened — an indomitable division lead.
MLB
chatsports.com

4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox series vs. the Boston Red Sox, including Carlos Rodón and Lance Lynn making strong returns and Michael Kopech taking 2 steps forward

Here are four takeaways from the weekend series at Guaranteed Rate Field in which the Chicago White Sox won two of three against the Boston Red Sox. They built a four-run lead Friday and held on for a 4-3 victory. They fell behind by five Saturday, took the lead and then lost 9-8 in 10 innings. And they got a walk-off home run by Leury García on Sunday for a 2-1 victory.
MLB
charlottestar.com

White Sox reinstate Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito from IL

The Chicago White Sox reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson and right-hander Lucas Giolito from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday night's series opener with the visiting Los Angeles Angels. Giolito (9-9, 3.69 ERA) will make his first start since Aug. 31 when he takes the mound on Tuesday opposite right-hander...
MLB
ClutchPoints

White Sox star Tim Anderson is back from injury for playoff push

The Chicago White Sox are getting a key figure back in their lineup with the postseason nearing. The team has activated star shortstop Tim Anderson off the 10-day IL:. While the White Sox basically have the AL Central crown locked up with a 12.5 game lead over the Cleveland Indians, having Anderson back in the fold is huge. He’s been arguably their best hitter across the last two seasons and is batting .302 with 14 bombs in 2021. The former first-rounder is a sparkplug at the top of the lineup for Tony La Russa’s squad and also gives Chicago speed on the basepaths, swiping 17 bags this season.
MLB
soxmachine.com

White Sox’s stars return from IL; supporting cast changes

The White Sox made a slew of roster moves this morning as they get set to open a three-game series with the Angels at home, which precedes a 11-game, 10-day road trip through Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland. Some moves were expected and are celebrated, but the White Sox also made a couple of swaps that weren’t necessarily in the plans.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy