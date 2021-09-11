Chicago White Sox activate All-Star Lance Lynn (knee) from IL

The Chicago White Sox activated All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

The 34-year-old Lynn has been sidelined with inflammation in his right knee. He is slated to start Sunday’s game against the Red Sox.

Lynn last pitched on Aug. 28 when he was rocked for a season-worst seven runs in five innings during a 7-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Three of the seven hits he allowed were homers.

That outing was a rare poor one for Lynn, who is 10-4 with a 2.59 ERA in 24 starts this season.

Lynn is in his first season with Chicago after being acquired from the Texas Rangers in the offseason.

Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was sent down to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old Lambert allowed one run and three hits in five innings against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday to earn his first big league win.

Lambert is 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA in four appearances (three starts) with the White Sox this season.

–Field Level Media

