Baltimore, MD

26-Year-Old Javaughn Berry Sentenced To 115 Months In Federal Prison For Commercial Robberies

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 7 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that 26-year-old Javaughn Berry, of Baltimore, was sentenced o 115 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for three armed commercial robberies.

According to his guilty plea, from October 2019 to December 2019, Berry and a partner committed three armed commercial robberies. In each robbery, the robbers showed a firearm and stole a victim ’s vehicle to flee the scene. In vestigators with the FBI obtained cell phone records that showed that Berry and his partner’s phones were close to each of the victim businesses around the time of the robberies .

The plea agreement also shows that Berry and a partner robbed a Baltimore pharmacy.  After the robbery, Baltimore Police Department responded to the scene and spoke to a victim who reported that the two men wore black masks, black gloves, glasses, and yellow reflective vests.

Before the robbery, both men were picking up trash in the parking lot.  When the pharmacy opened at 8:00 a.m., the suspects entered. One suspect pointed a black revolver at an employee and demanded access to the safe. The suspects to ok $1,630 in cash from the safe and tied the victim ’s hands with zip ties.

The y also to ok the victim ’s keys and fled in the victim ’s vehicle.

Berry and his partner also robbed a retail store in Millersville, Maryland, on November 17, 2019. Victim s reported to Anne Arundel County Police that two men entered the store as it was closing and demanded money. The suspects stole $3,200 in cash and zip-tied the employees.

One of the suspects struck a victim on the head and pulled her to the ground. Just like the pharmacy robbery, Berry and his partner fled the scene by stealing an employee’s vehicle.

Lastly, Berry admitted that he and his partner robbed a Parkville, Maryland chain restaurant.  On the morning of December 13, 2019, Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD) detectives responded to the restaurant and found the shift man ager and his co-worker in side.

According to the victim employees, the shift man ager and co-worker unlocked the front doors and two male suspects entered the store wearing dark, hooded sweatshirts and masks.  Berry’s partner approached the shift man ager, pulled out a revolver, and demanded that he open the safe.  Berry’s partner stole $3,393.37 in cash, the n put the shift man ager’s wrists and ankles in zip ties.

On December 14, 2019, a BCPD officer found the vehicle stolen during the restaurant robbery parked a few blocks away from Berry’s residence.  BCPD officers placed a GPS device on the vehicle to track its movements.

Berry and his partner were arrested on December 16, 2019, after BCPD tracked the stolen vehicle to the in tersection of Joppa Road and Harford Road in Carney, Maryland. The partner was driving behind the stolen vehicle and was stopped by officers and arrested.  After getting a search warrant for the car, officers found a black replica handgun, several black gloves, black zip ties, and a yellow reflective vest.

In vestigators continued following the stolen vehicle that was driven by Berry.  Berry then abandoned the car and fled on foot. In vestigators found Berry walking along Harford Road soon afterward.  He showed in vestigators the call log on his phone, which showed several recently completed and missed calls to the partner’s number.

After waiving his Miranda rights, Berry to ld officers that he saw the stolen car earlier that morning and wanted to take it for a joy ride.

A search warrant executed on his phone showed photos of Berry holding large amounts of cash that were taken on the morning of the first robbery. Another warrant that was executed on the partner’s phone showed a picture of a vehicle similar to the vehicle stolen from the employee in the second robbery.

Berry admitted that he to ok money from the victim s , against the victim s ’ wills, by using actual or threatened for ce, violence, or fear of in jury.

47-Year-Old Damian Palmer Arrested In Baltimore For Attempted Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the 6000 block of Belair Road, investigators arrested 47-year-old Damian Palmer in reference to a shooting that happened on August 21, 2021. Officials believe Palmer shot the victim after a dispute. He was picked up in the 9600 block of Pulaski Highway and was then taken to Central Booking Intake Facility. He was charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. The victim was a 29-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his shoulder.
Cody Boothe, 26, Charged In April Triple Shooting In Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man has been charged in a triple shooting that took place in April in southeast Baltimore. Cody Boothe is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting. Police were called to the 3400 block of Leverton Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on August 14 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics took the victims to area hospitals for treatment. While still on the scene, investigators were also notified of a third victim. Boothe had walked into a hospital because he had been shot in the stomach. He is currently being held without bail at Central Booking.  
MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison For Participating In A Racketeering Enterprise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. District Judge sentenced 23-year-old Moises Alexis Reyes-Canales, of Annapolis, to 35 years in federal prison for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and to using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang activities, including murder and two attempted murders. According to his plea agreement, Reyes-Canales participated in a racketeering conspiracy that included assaults, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and drug trafficking. He went on to admit that he participated in the murder of a rival gang member, and conspired and attempted to murder two victims in Annapolis. “Reyes-Canales is a violent gang member who killed and seriously injured multiple victims, and in the process brought horror and despair to the victims and their families as well as chaos and fear to communities in Annapolis. The United States Attorney’s Office would like to thank community members and our international and local law enforcement partners who assisted in this investigation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “This sentence of 35 years in federal prison should serve as a warning to those who are in MS-13 and are considering joining the gang that we will be relentless in prosecuting anyone who is involved in violence.” As...
Baltimore Woman Jamerria Hall, Accused Of Killing Her Two Children, Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jamerria Hall, a 28-year-old woman accused of murdering her two young children, was found incompetent to stand trial, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office told WJZ. Police said Hall confessed in late August to killing six-year-old Da’neria Thomas and eight-year-old Davin Thomas. Police were called to Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest Baltimore the afternoon of September 24 because of an odor. There, they found the two children, their bodies in “early stages” of decomposition. Officials said Hall was found incompetent at a hearing on September 3. She is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Baltimore County Detectives Looking To Identify Victim Of Crime

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the victim of a crime. Police released a picture of the man in the hopes that someone in the county might recognize him. The department said investigators are limited in the details they can provide in the case. The man is reportedly 5 foot 7 and around 125 pounds. An image is below: BCPD If you have seen this man, call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.
Baltimore Police Seeking To Identify Murder Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a murder suspect. Officials said on Sept. 12 around 3 p.m., Melvin White, 39, was killed in the 2200 block of Kirk Ave. Police are looking to identify the suspect below: Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police were sent to investigate a disturbance in the 5200 block of York Road around 2:54 p.m. Friday afternoon. When they arrived on the scene, officers found an unidentified man suffering from a stab wound to the neck. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. Officers have taken a person of interest into custody. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
20-Year-Old Raymond Anderson Charged With Attempted Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Raymond Anderson was arrested in Baltimore County and was taken to Central Booking. Officials said on May 11 around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Braddish Ave for a reported shooting. On the scene, officers found a 23-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken for treatment. Twenty-four-year-old Larry Williams has also been charged in this case.
Woman Found Dead In East Baltimore Fire Was Shot Beforehand, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This fire station is just a few blocks south of a fire at Latrobe Homes. Today we learned Pam Pitt’s death was not caused by that fire after all. “I looked out my window and I seen a house on fire,” said Suge a neighbor. The fire was heavy Tuesday just before sunrise at Latrobe Homes. “The stuff was hot. I did everything I could until the smoke started taking me over,” said Suge. A neighbor who did not want his face shown: said he kicked in the door and called out Pam Pitt’s name. “But it was too late. She couldn’t...
Six Shot, Two Killed Overnight In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six people were shot and two died overnight in Baltimore, police said. One incident was a triple shooting in west Baltimore. Officers responded at 6:04 p.m. to the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a shot spotter. On the scene, officers found a 26-year-old suffering from a graze wound and a 37-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim was found unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was a pronounced dead a short time later. Twenty minutes later, officers responded to the 1900 block of Eutaw Place in central Baltimore for a shooting. There, they found a 30-year-old man shot in the thigh. He was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. Officers responded at 7:14 p.m. to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in East Baltimore, where they found a 46-year-old man shot in the buttock. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Less than 10 minutes later in northeast Baltimore, officers responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 3500 block of Cliftmont Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old man shot in the left hip. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.          
Upper Marlboro Man Dionte Sims Charged With Shooting, Killing His Fiancee, Firing At Officers

UPPER MARLBORO (WJZ) — An Upper Marlboro man has been charged with shooting and killing his fiancee and opening fire at responding officers Thursday, police said. Officers responded at 2:20 a.m. to a domestic disturbance at the 12400 block of Cecily Court. There, officers found Dina Taylor, 39, shot multiple times in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect and Taylor’s fiance, Dionte Sims, reportedly barricaded himself in the home he shared with Taylor for several hours before he was taken into custody. Sims reportedly admitted to firing at responding officers, but it is unclear when he opened fire. No officer injuries were reported. Sims is charged with first- and second-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder of two officers. He is being held without bond.
Aberdeen Police Seeking 25-Year-Old Missing Woman, Diamond Brown

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 25-year-old Diamond Brown. Brown’s family told police they had not seen her since last year, the department said on Facebook. Brown may be either in the Baltimore or Philadelphia areas. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Shannon Persuhn at 410-272-2121, ext. 177 or spersuhn@aberdeenmd.gov.  
Public Safety
Baltimore Man Ronald Gray, 20, Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Police arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting that happened in southeast Baltimore in early September. Police said Ronald Gray is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a 47-year-old man on Pulaski Highway. Investigators believe an argument preempted the shooting. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Pulaski Highway on September 12 for the shooting, where the man shot multiple times. Gray was arrested the same day. Gray is being held in Central Booking.
Two Injured In Baltimore County Shooting Wednesday

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot and injured in Rosedale Wednesday evening, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 10 a.m. to the 4600 block of Raspe Avenue, where they found two victims. The victims told officers two suspects approached them, opened fire, and then left the scene. Both victims were hospitalized for their injuries. One person remains in the hospital, and their condition is unclear. Police are investigating a motive and searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact VCU detectives at 410-307-2020. Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
Baltimore Woman Shabraya Lee, 20, Charged With Attempted Murder For Shooting Man In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman has been charged with first-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 33-year-old man in east Baltimore in August, police said. Officers responded on August 28 at 1:40 p.m. to the 9090 block of Valley Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said 20-year-old Shabraya Lee was arrested without incident Tuesday in Windsor Mill. She is being held in central booking.  
CBS Baltimore

LANDSDOWNE, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say one person died Friday afternoon as a result of a five car accident on the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 in are area of Hollins Ferry Road. Investigators say the accident took place around 2:40p.m. when a Honda Accord left the roadway striking a guardrail before re-entering the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic and crashing into a Jeep Compass. The Jeep then crashed into a concrete barrier before stopping near the Honda Accord. Debris from the accident also caused three other vehicles to be damaged. The male driver of the Honda Accord was rushed by ambulance to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center but died in route to the hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash that partially closed I-695 for about three hours. The victim in this accident has not yet been identified and the incident remains under investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
Man Shot And Killed Fiancee Before Barricade In Upper Marlboro, Police Say

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ)– Prince George’s County police said a man killed his fiancee early Thursday morning in Upper Marlboro. The woman was found shot dead in the street. Officers responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court around 2:30 Thursday morning for a domestic incident, where they found the woman shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Deputy Chief Christopher Price said the couple lived at the address that the suspect had barricaded himself in. The barricade lasted about an hour until the man was taken into custody without incident. Update 7:50am: Homicide Investigation underway. At 2:20 am officers responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult female a short distance away in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She has been pronounced dead on the scene. pic.twitter.com/uCKjAb9tN8 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 16, 2021
Every Member Of The Police Department Has Training On Body Cameras In Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — Every active-duty member of the police department has received and been trained on their Body Worn Cameras as of Thursday, September 16 according to their newest update. The program was implemented on July 6, and since then, officers have recorded 54,969 videos; using 21,854 Gigabytes (21.854 Terabytes) of data storage.  Of those recordings, 35,168 were made during regular calls for service and 14,008 were made during traffic stops. An additional 4,118 were made at accident scenes and 315 were made during citizen contact. The remaining videos were made as a result of training, testing, and accidental activations not related to interactions with members of the community. Some of the goals of the body camera are to strengthen police accountability, promote de-escalation and improve transparency. All members of the agency have been issued two body–worn cameras to ensure they always have a charged device for their shift.
Man Abducted From Home In Laurel, Forced To Withdraw Cash At ATMs, Then Dumped On Highway, Police Say

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for three suspects in a brazen home invasion and abduction that occurred in Laurel Wednesday. Officers responded at 1 p.m. to the 8200 block of Londonberry Court for a report of the crime. Police said the three suspects entered the back door of the home and stole property. Two of the suspects abducted one man in the house while the other suspect remained with the other adult victims in the house. Police said the two suspects drove the victim to various ATMs in the greater Laurel area and forced him to withdraw large amounts of cash. The victim was then found unharmed in the area of the 495 beltway and I-95. The suspects stole the cars of the abducted victim and another family member. No injuries were reported. Police released this image of a suspect: Anyone with information in this incident or who may have witnessed the suspects is asked to contact The Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.
43-Year-Old Anton Williams Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Conspiracy To Distribute Cocaine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A U.S. District Judge sentenced 43-year-old Anton Williams of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine in the Monument Street area of East Baltimore. The sentence was handed down on September 10, 2021. The judge also sentenced co-defendant 44-year-old Wardell Roundheart, of Baltimore, to 68 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and for possession with intent to distribute a fentanyl and cocaine mixture. “This Monument Street case in East Baltimore is the kind of impactful investigation that federal, state and local partners can build through collaboration and a dedicated commitment to improving our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney Jonathan Lenzner.  “Getting wholesale narcotics dealers like Anton Williams off the streets is an important component of our efforts to address the violence associated with drug dealing.  The illicit funds and real...
CBS Baltimore

