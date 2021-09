The Culpeper Star-Exponent, founded 1881, did a rare day-time press run on Sept. 11, 2001, the afternoon of the deadliest terrorist attack in history on American soil. News of 9/11 filled the local newspaper’s pages for days to come, including front-page coverage of the funeral of Ken and Jennifer Lewis, married flight attendants from Culpeper who died in the crash at the Pentagon 20 years ago.