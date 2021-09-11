CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard Rock tops Horseshoe again in casino table games play

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
Courier-Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe competition between the Horseshoe Casino and the Hard Rock Casino for Northwest Indiana gaming market dominance is not letting up. Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) shows the Hard Rock in August outpaced the Horseshoe in table game play for the second consecutive month, while the Horseshoe maintained its top statewide spot for total "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors.

www.thecouriertimes.com

