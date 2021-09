Was Claire Rehfuss evicted on tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode? Going into the installment, it was almost a given this would happen. There is no denying that on paper, Claire was one of the most intriguing houseguests this season — she knew the game inside and out, and also knew it well enough to recognize that she couldn’t go over-the-top or play too hard. (Basically, not to play like Frenchie.) Unfortunately, she was just unable to recognize the Cookout alliance and put too much trust that she could make it to the end with Tiffany, who ultimately was the person who put her on the block.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO