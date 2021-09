CHESTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One of very few people to survive being buried in the rubble of Ground Zero is telling his story. Will Jimeno was buried alive under 30 feet of rubble when he and his fellow Port Authority officers ran to Ground Zero to help survivors escape. CBS2’s Jessica Moore sat down with him at his home in New Jersey. “September 11th started out like any other day,” Jimeno said. When the rookie Port Authority police officer woke up on that beautiful Tuesday in 2001, he kissed his pregnant wife, Allison, and his 4-year-old daughter, Bianca. He had no idea how his life...

