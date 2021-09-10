Activists call for the return of Black cemetery to church

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Activists called Friday for the return of a Black cemetery to a Maryland church decades after it was erased by development. The Rev. William J. Barber II and Rev. Liz Theoharis, co-chairs of the Poor People’s Campaign, spoke by Zoom to participants at the rally, which organizers said included descendants of those buried at the Moses African Cemetery and members of the Macedonia Baptist Church. The church plans to restore the cemetery and build a monument and museum on the site.