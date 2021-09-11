'Please tell me what's going on': San Diego teacher shares terrifying experience of being deaf in an airport on 9/11

Drew Barrymore got emotional during her recent visit to the mental health institution that she was placed in as a teenager. In celebration of the premiere of Season 2 of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and talk show host, who lives in New York, took a tour of Los Angeles and stopped at the institution where she spent time as a child. She recalled the experience in a video clip, discussing how it shaped her into the woman she is today.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO