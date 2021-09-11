'Please tell me what's going on': San Diego teacher shares terrifying experience of being deaf in an airport on 9/11

Xye Sanders, Cesar Chavez Middle School, Oceanside Unified School District among Honorees. SDCCU is the proud presenting sponsor of Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers. San Diego CA— San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®) was proud to celebrate San Diego’s finest educators as the presenting sponsor of the 31st Annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers” event. Held in collaboration with the San Diego County Office of Education and Cox® Communications, the awards show is a presentation of the 48th Annual San Diego County Teacher of the Year Awards. SDCCU has supported this event for the past 13 years.
