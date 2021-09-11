Former Gov. Gray Davis | Recalls Explained | This Week in California Politics

Former Gov. Gray Davis on California’s Recall Politics. When it comes to the recall election, there's only one other Californian who really knows what Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is going through right now: Gray Davis. In 2003, Davis, also a Democrat, had to contend with a budget deficit, an energy crisis and an action-hero movie-star challenger. Today, Newsom is facing his own challenges, from the pandemic to wildfires.