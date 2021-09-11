CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Former Gov. Gray Davis | Recalls Explained | This Week in California Politics

By KQED News Staff
KQED
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Gov. Gray Davis on California’s Recall Politics. When it comes to the recall election, there's only one other Californian who really knows what Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is going through right now: Gray Davis. In 2003, Davis, also a Democrat, had to contend with a budget deficit, an energy crisis and an action-hero movie-star challenger. Today, Newsom is facing his own challenges, from the pandemic to wildfires.

www.kqed.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Brown
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Gray Davis
Person
Pat Brown
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Scott Shafer
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy